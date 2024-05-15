Six Injured In Leopard Attack In Central Kashmir's Budgam

Quoting an official,news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that a wild leopard attacked and injured six persons at Nasrullahpora while they were working in the agricultural land.

After the attack, the locals, however, rushed to the spot and immediately took all the injured to a nearby hospital where doctors referred Danish Ahmad Malik, among others, to SMHS Hospital for advanced treatment.

A doctor at the hospital confirmed to News Agency Kashmir Scroll about the incident and identified all injured as Abdul Gaffar Rather aged 70 years, son of Abdul Samad; Adil Shafi Mir aged about 25 years, son of Mohmmad Shafi; Jahangir Ahmad Mir aged about 27 years, son of Mohmmad Shafi; Waqar Rashid Dar aged 21 years, son of Abdul Rashid; and Suhail Ahmad Magloo aged about 18 years, son of Bashir Ahmad, all residents of Nasrullahpora, Budgam.

A wildlife official said that the leopard was killed and has also been taken away from the spot.

