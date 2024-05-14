Raiden Resources Limited (ASX:RDN) Final Heritage Report Confirms Clearance Of Key Target Areas On Andover South Project

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Raiden Resources Limited (ASX:RDN) (FRA:YM4) is pleased to announce that it has received the final heritage survey report from the heritage survey over its priority lithium-bearing pegmatite targets at the Andover South Project area (E47/4061 & E47/4062).

Highlights

- Final heritage report received for Andover South and confirms that the key target areas, where drilling is planned, are clear of any culturally sensitive areas

- Final Heritage Report at Andover North expected shortly, with planning ongoing for exploration programs over that area

- Drilling contractor discussions on-going, with the Company expected to appoint a drill contractor once the final Andover North heritage report is received and the full drilling works program is finalised

Mr Dusko Ljubojevic, Managing Director of Raiden commented: "With the final report received for the Andover South project, management are actively engaging with drilling contractors for the maiden Andover South Project diamond and RC drill program. In addition, the Company is planning an air core drilling program to test for further potential pegmatite hosted mineralisation on tenements where potential pegmatite hosted mineralisation may exist under shallow sediment cover. The extent of the air core drilling program will be finalised on receipt of the final heritage report for the Andover North Project. The Company is very excited to undertake the maiden drilling program across its Andover Projects and looks forward to updating shareholders of the planned start date in due course. Next steps towards achieving this major milestone are prescribed timeframes set by DEMIRS, so once the final heritage report is received the Company will be better placed to confirm this timetable."

The final heritage report for the Andover South Project has now been received from the Ngarluma Aboriginal Corporation ("NAC"). No changes from the preliminary heritage survey report have been flagged, and therefore the Company can confirm that no areas of cultural significance will hinder the planned drill program of known lithium-bearing pegmatite mineralisation on the Andover South project.

Management is undertaking discussions with drilling contractors, with the objective of commencing with the drilling program as soon as the regulatory conditions for drilling have been approved.

Receipt of the final heritage report from the Andover North Project (E47/3849, E47/4063, P47/2028) heritage survey is also expected within the following week.

In addition, planning of an air core drilling program over areas within the Andover South project has been finalised, with a preliminary air core drill program also designed over areas within the Andover North project, but which is still subject to the final heritage survey report for that area.

The air core exploration program is designed to test for further potential pegmatite hosted mineralisation on tenements E47/3849 and E47/4063 at Andover North, and those areas of Andover South, specifically E47/4061, where potential pegmatite hosted mineralisation may exist under shallow sediment cover.

Raiden Resources Limited (ASX:RDN) (DAX:YM4) is a dual listed exploration and development company which is advancing the Mt Sholl Nickel-Copper-Cobalt-Palladium deposit in the Pilbara. The Company's portfolio host metals and commodities considered critical for the energy and electrification revolution.

