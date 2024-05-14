               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
420 With CNW - Germany May Initiate Legal Adult-Use Cannabis Sales Via Regulations, Bypassing Standalone Law


5/14/2024 11:14:38 PM

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Germany is progressing with the
next stage of cannabis legalization
by initiating a pilot program for commercial sales using an administrative process instead of waiting for legislators to pass a separate measure as initially anticipated. It has long been expected that lawmakers would introduce and approve additional sales bills to complete the second phase of legalization. However, the government is opting for a rulemaking approach, potentially expediting the implementation process.

Cannabis legalization was set in motion under a measure led by Germany's Ministry of Health, which went into force in...

Investor Brand Network

