Healthfitness Acquires Professional Fitness Management (Profit)

ProFit manages fitness centers for corporate, government, and residential clients in Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia, and New York City.

“We are excited to welcome the ProFit team and their clients to HealthFitness,” said HealthFitness President Sean McManamy.“Like HealthFitness, ProFit is dedicated to providing a great experience for their clients and members and has a wealth of experience in fostering health improvement and building a sense of community.”

“This is strength building on strength,” said ProFit co-owner and President Rich Mandley.“We're excited to join HealthFitness and to continue to deliver personalized attention to clients and members, now as part of a national leader in the industry.”

HealthFitness has a nearly 50-year history in the industry serving employers, hospital systems, municipalities, and other organizations dedicated to creating cultures of well-being for their people.

“As we continue to expand our national footprint, growing both organically and inorganically, it's critically important to us that we partner with organizations that share our values and our commitment to supporting our clients, our participants, and our own teams,” McManamy said.“We believe ProFit is a perfect fit, and we are thrilled to make them part of our HealthFitness family.”

About HealthFitness

HealthFitness, a Trustmark company, builds and manages comprehensive fitness solutions for leading companies and organizations. With a holistic approach that extends beyond fitness, HealthFitness is a proven leader in engaging and connecting people to create a strong community of health. For more information on HealthFitness, visit .

About Trustmark Mutual Holding Company

Trustmark, through its operating divisions and subsidiaries, offers specialized expertise in voluntary benefits, self-funded health plan design and administration for smaller employers, and in-person and virtual corporate and community fitness solutions. Trustmark's commitment to building long-term, trusted relationships helps people, businesses, and communities thrive. Trustmark: benefits beyond benefits. Visit us at .

Contacts

Bob Gosman

