Stocks in Play

5/14/2024 10:19 AM EST

5/14/2024 - 10:23 AM EST - KP Tissue Inc. : Reports the Q1 2024 financial and operational results of KPT and Kruger Products Inc. Revenue was $479.4 million in Q1 2024 compared to $451.0 million in Q1 2023, an increase of $28.4 million or 6.3%. Net income was $9.0 million in Q1 2024 compared to a loss of $49.3 million in Q1 2023, an improvement of $58.3 million. KP Tissue Inc.

shares T are trading down $0.01 at $8.22.









