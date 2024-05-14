Japan Plans To Create Center For Development Of Military AI

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Japanese Ministry of Defense plans to establish a researchcenter for the development of military artificial intelligence (AI)in cooperation with commercial organizations in the fall, Azernews reports.

According to him, the new institution is being created on themodel of the American Agency for Advanced Defense ResearchProjects. The center will invest in private technology companies the same time, the assessment of the success of such researchprojects will take place after three years, the company will havethe right not to return the funds raised in case of failure. Thisapproach will help technology firms focus on rapid innovationwithout worrying about finances, the newspaper writes.

It is reported that the military department plans to developAI-based image recognition technology to create autonomous vehiclescapable of operating in complete darkness. In addition, theMinistry of Defense is interested in developing new ways to detectsubmarines using subatomic particles and electromagnetic waves.

About 100 employees will work at the center, about half of themwill be scientists and representatives of private organizations institution will also develop dual-use technologies.