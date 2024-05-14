Bahrain Crown Prince Hopes Arab Summit Achieves Sought After Aspirations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, May 14 (KUNA) -- Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifah expressed Tuesday his hopes that the 33rd Arab Summit be a harbinger of prosperity to all Arab States to achieve sought after aspirations.

The state-run news agency (BNA) mentioned that this was during Prince Salman's meeting with delegation chiefs participating in the preparatory foreign ministers meeting ahead of the Summit presided over by Bahrain's King Hamad bin Essa Al-Khalifah.

Bahrain's hosting of the summit is an embodiment of the gulf kingdom's commitment to joint Arab work, stated the Crown Prince, calling for cementing Arab solidarity to achieve leaderships' visions and people's aspirations.

He affirmed his country's support to all efforts and endeavors aiming for growth in Arab states, promoting security and stability and boosting ability to face challenges and achieve objectives.

The Crown Prince further underlined finding a just comprehensive and sustainable solution for the Palestinian issue.

Delegation chiefs, on their part, relayed their appreciation for the Bahraini Crown Prince for his efforts in hosting the summit.

Heading the Kuwaiti delegation is Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya.

The preparatory meetings for the 33rd Arab Summit commenced last Saturday in Manama. (end)

