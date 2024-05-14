Injured Jordanian In Gaza To Be Transferred To Kingdom For Treatment

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 14 (Petra) -- In accordance with the royal directives, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates announced on Tuesday that a Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) plane will fly Jordanian citizen Yara Dababneh to the Kingdom for treatment at Al Hussein Medical City.Dababneh, who works for the United Nations Department for Safety and Security in Gaza, was injured in an attack on a UN vehicle in the city of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, yesterday.The ministry's spokesperson, Sufyan Qudah, said that the ministry had followed up with the United Nations Department for Safety and Security on the situation of Dababneh and secured her transfer to Jerusalem.