(MENAFN- EQS Group)

EQS-News: INSTANT GROUP AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Miscellaneous

Future Financing Act enshrines shell companies: Milestone for start-ups and medium-sized companies

14.05.2024 / 12:02 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



14.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

