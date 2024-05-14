Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Who Are The Four Proposers Of PM Narendra Modi's Nomination In Varanasi

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Varanasi on Tuesday (May 14) witnessed a significant moment in its electoral history as Prime Minister Narendra Modi filed his nomination papers for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. The nomination process was not merely a formality but a symbolic representation of the diverse cultural and social fabric of the ancient city, marked by the presence and support of four notable proposers.

Among these proposers stood Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid, a renowned astrology scholar revered not only for his expertise in astrology but also for his pivotal role in determining auspicious moments for significant events such as the foundation laying of the Ram Janambhumi and the consecration of Ram Lalla.

Lalchand Kushwaha (65), a textile shop owner and a seasoned BJP cadre from the Cantt assembly area, emerged as another key proposer. His support highlighted the backing of the traditional business community and the Other Backward Classes (OBC) segment.

Sanjay Sonkar (50), serving as the party's district unit general secretary, played a crucial role as a proposer, representing the City North assembly area. His involvement highlights the support garnered from the Dalit community.

Completing the quartet of proposers was Baijnath Patel from Sevapuri, whose endorsement further underscores the broad-based support enjoyed by PM Modi in Varanasi, transcending barriers of caste and community. Patel's participation reflects the diverse and inclusive nature of the Prime Minister's constituency.

