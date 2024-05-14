Iran, Russia to focus on cooperation in gas technologies

(MENAFN) During a meeting between energy officials from Iran and Russia, there was a shared emphasis on expanding and developing bilateral cooperation in the field of gas technologies. Hossein-Ali Mohammad Hosseini, the Director of Corporate Planning at the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC), underscored the importance of enhancing cooperation between the two countries in the gas industry. He highlighted the necessity for both sides to identify capacities and opportunities for further collaboration and coordination in this sector.



Mohammad Hosseini expressed Iran's willingness to strengthen relations with Russia in the energy sector, welcoming suggestions from Russia's Ministry of Energy regarding specialized panel discussions in events such as the Russia Energy Week and the Energy Congress in St. Petersburg. He also stressed the importance of sharing experiences in areas like reducing gas loss and enhancing the safety of gas installations against sabotage and terrorist attacks. Iran, he noted, possesses significant capacities in gas exportation, importation, refining, and transmission and is eager to enhance cooperation with Russia in these domains.



Representatives and authorities from the Russian Federation echoed the call for identifying more opportunities for coordination. They discussed various topics, including the establishment of a joint research center in the gas sector, the creation of a gas hub in northern Iran, and prospects for trading in the gas and electricity sectors. These discussions reflect a mutual commitment to deepening cooperation and leveraging shared expertise for the advancement of the gas industry in both countries.

