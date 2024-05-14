Two Days Left For Caspian Investment Forum Prague 2024 With Record Number Of Speakers

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By News Centre

Zaur Gadirov, Managing Partner of Financial Chain Corporationand Chairman of the Board of Caspian Energy Club Czechia, has givena media interview, Azernews reports. The Chairmanhas noted that there are a few days left until the investmentforum, which will be held with the participation of 18 speakers inPrague, the capital of Czechia, on May 16-17, 2024. Participatingin the international event, which will take place in the PragueCongress Centre, will be representatives of companies andenterprises from Azerbaijan, Czechia, Turkiye and other countries purpose of the event, which will host a record number ofspeakers for the first time, is to expand business ties betweencountries, create new opportunities for investment and cooperation,and exchange ideas about the business environments of differentcountries. Joint Bridges and Caspian Energy Club Czechia are theorganisers of the forum to be held with the participation of bothrepresentatives of government agencies and potential partners inthe business environment. The platinum sponsor is Financial ChainCorporation. Official support is provided by the embassy of theAzerbaijan Republic in the Czech Republic, the Embassy of theRepublic of Turkiye in the Czech Republic, and the Export andInvestment Promotion Agency of Azerbaijan. Companies such asEnergazer and Philips will be the sponsors of the event. Besides,Evintel will be the partner for the event.



“We are getting ready for the large event. The Caspian InvestmentForum 2024-Prague will be of great importance to participatingcompanies that intend to present their services and establishbusiness contacts. We are extending our gratitude to Mr. AdishMammadov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of theAzerbaijan Republic to Czechia, Mr. Egemen Bagish, Ambassador ofthe Republic of Turkiye to Czechia, Mr. Martin Pospíšil, Directorof the Department of Foreign Economic Policies of the Ministry ofIndustry and Trade of the Czech Republic, the Export and InvestmentPromotion Agency of Azerbaijan, as well as to sponsor companiesJoint Bridges, Energazer, Philips, Evintel, and especially toCaspian Energy Club for the support provided to the organisation ofthe event”, Chairman of the Board of Caspian Energy Club CzechiaZaur Gadirov said.



“Caspian Energy Club Czechia, the official representative ofCaspian Energy Club in Czechia, continues expanding its activity major topics of Caspian Energy Club's this year's events whosesignificance is undeniable in effective networking are as follows:new opportunities and prospects in business environment, greenenergy, energy security of Europe, technological advances anddigitalization, as well as investment potential, attraction ofinvestments, trade development with different countries, etc. This,in turn, has for sure played an exceptional role in carrying out anexchange with opinions on mentioned priority topics”, Chairman ofthe Board of Caspian Energy Club Czechia Zaur Gadirov said.



Zaur Gadirov also added that Caspian Investment Forum 2024 Praguewould express opinions on topical issues such as the microeconomicdynamics in turbulent times, forecasting in conditions of globalgeopolitical crisis, business environment amid military actions inUkraine and Middle East, development and new challenges, economy ofCentral Europe, inflations, new opportunities, cooperation,etc.

“We hope that the 18th international Caspian Investment ForumPrague 2024 will promote the improvement of the investment andbusiness environment, as well as stimulate a dialogue. It willencourage the development of economic relations and cooperationbetween our countries, form the basis for effective partnership interms of investments and successful joint initiatives”, ZaurGadirov concluded.

Established in June 2002, Caspian Energy Club brings togetherover 5,000 companies and organisations across 50 countries. As anactive participant in the business-to-government dialogue, themajor objective of Caspian Energy Club is to improve investment andbusiness climate in Azerbaijan and in other countries where theClub operates, as well as to encourage and actively engage in B2G,B2B and B2C dialogues.

Headquartered in Baku, Caspian Energy Club is an internationalbusiness networking platform that regularly conducts differentevents. Caspian Energy Club has representative offices operating inCzechia, Estonia, Finland, Great Britain, Germany, Georgia,Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Poland, Türkiye, the UAE, andUzbekistan, as well as authorised representatives around theglobe.

Caspian Energy Club International was established in 2023 withthe aim of managing international projects of Caspian Energy Club 5 years, Caspian Energy Club International plans to openoffices in 100 countries across the world. One of the majorfunctions of Caspian Energy Club International is to manage theClub's activity in countries where no representatives are presentand work out a general strategy for all foreign offices.