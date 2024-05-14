MoEngage's New Solution, 'MoEngage for Financial Services' Aims to Help Financial Institutions Stay Competitive in the Digital Era

(MENAFN- MoEngage) Dubai, May, 13, 2024 - Despite the ongoing flux in the finance macrosphere, one critical area financial service brands need to focus on is customer experience (CX). Customers today demand seamless and trustworthy experiences, but financial institutions are falling behind.

Recognizing the need for change, MoEngage, a leading customer engagement platform, has introduced 'MoEngage for Financial Services.'

Raviteja Dodda, the CEO and co-founder of MoEngage, emphasizes the need for a “digital transformation catalyst" in the financial industry. "Financial brands need access to real-time and actionable customer data without compromising agility and security. With 'MoEngage for Financial Services,' financial brands can build digitization flywheels that drive growth and enhance customer experiences," he says.

MoEngage’s new solution aims to help financial institutions understand customer preferences, suggest relevant products or services, and ensure data security and compliance with local laws.

Legacy martech stacks, which rely heavily on external agencies and lack flexibility, hinder progress in these areas. These traditional platforms also struggle to engage customers in real-time and cannot reach them through multiple touchpoints, resulting in frustrated teams and unnecessary spending.

'MoEngage for Financial Services' tackles these challenges head-on. This agile, security-first solution helps financial institutions unify and analyze data, personalize communications, automate processes, and engage and convert customers. By providing a single, secure platform, MoEngage enables easy and frictionless interactions between customers and financial brands, whether through mobile apps or web browsers.





