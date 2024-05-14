BlueWellness Score: Revolutionizing Personal Wellness Tracking

(MENAFN- Ikar holdings) BlueStain Global is proud to announce the launch of BlueWellness Score, a groundbreaking platform designed to empower individuals to take charge of their personal wellness journey like never before.

In today’s fast-paced world, prioritizing wellness can often take a backseat to the demands of daily life. With BlueWellness Score, individuals now have a comprehensive tool at their fingertips to track, measure, and optimize their wellness goals seamlessly.

BlueWellness Score leverages cutting-edge technology and expert insights to provide users with a holistic view of their wellness status. Through an intuitive interface, users can easily input data across various wellness dimensions, including physical activity, nutrition, sleep quality, stress levels, and more.

What sets BlueWellness Score apart is its advanced algorithm, which analyzes user data to generate a personalized wellness score. This score not only serves as a benchmark for progress but also offers actionable recommendations tailored to each individual’s unique needs and goals.

“We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to live their healthiest, happiest life,” said Prof. Fernando Ferreira, Independent Board Member of BlueStain Global and CEO of CESPU Diagnóstico. “With BlueWellness Score, we’re on a mission to democratize wellness by providing individuals with the tools and insights they need to make informed decisions and achieve lasting change.”

Whether striving to improve fitness levels, manage stress more effectively, or enhance overall well-being, BlueWellness Score empowers users to take proactive steps towards a healthier lifestyle. By fostering accountability, motivation, and personalized guidance, the platform enables users to unlock their full potential and thrive in every aspect of life.

Key features of BlueWellness Score include:

– Comprehensive Wellness Tracking: Easily monitor key wellness metrics, from physical activity to mental well-being, all in one place.

– Personalized Wellness Score: Receive a tailored wellness score based on individual data inputs, with actionable insights for improvement.

– Expert Recommendations: Access evidence-based recommendations and resources curated by wellness professionals to support your journey.

– Community Support: Connect with like-minded individuals, share experiences, and celebrate achievements within a supportive community.



About BlueStain Global:

BlueStain Global is a leading innovator in the wellness industry, dedicated to empowering individuals to live their best lives through transformative technology and expert guidance. With a commitment to accessibility, inclusivity, and innovation, BlueStain Global is revolutionizing the way we approach personal wellness in the digital age.

CESPU and IKAR have united in a visionary partnership to create BlueStain Global, a pioneering initiative poised to redefine wellness. By combining CESPU’s expertise in healthcare education and IKAR’s innovative technology, BlueStain Global is set to revolutionize personal wellness worldwide. This collaboration signifies a bold step towards empowering individuals to prioritize their health and well-being like never before. With a shared commitment to excellence and innovation, CESPU and IKAR are breaking boundaries and shaping the future of wellness.



MENAFN14052024007373015942ID1108210068