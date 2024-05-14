Stoneco’S 90% Q1 Profit Surge Driven By Increased Payment Processing

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) StoneCo (STOC31) reported a 90% rise in its adjusted net profit for Q1 2024, driven by a surge in processed payments.



Stone leads as a Brazilian fintech company. It provides payment processing solutions and financial services.



The company achieved an adjusted net profit of R$ 450.4 million ($87.48 million) for the quarter ending in March.



Analysts had predicted R$ 462.43 million ($89.79 million), based on LSEG data.



Revenue for the quarter rose by 13.8% compared to the previous year, reaching R$ 3.08 billion ($598.06 million).



Financial services revenue accounted for R$ 2.71 billion ($526.21 million).



StoneCo's total payment volume grew by 17.9%, amounting to R$ 114.3 billion ($22.19 billion).







Payments from MSMEs rose by 18.4% year over year.



The "take rate" for its primary business segment increased by 0.11 percentage points from the previous quarter, reaching 2.54%.



Growth in the micro and smaller client base drove this increase. These clients generally carry a higher take rate.



StoneCo's credit portfolio expanded by 72% from the previous quarter, totaling R$ 532 million ($103.30 million).



The company projects a credit portfolio of at least R$ 800 million ($155.34 million) by year's end.



Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) reached R$ 1.51 billion ($293.20 million), reflecting a 20.8% increase year over year.



However, this figure fell short of analysts' estimates of R$ 1.61 billion ($312.62 million).



CEO Pedro Zinner noted that the credit portfolio growth comes in leaps. The first quarter saw significant growth.



However, this may not continue at the same pace in the following three quarters.



StoneCo's financial performance highlights its robust growth and strategic focus.



Expanding services to micro and smaller businesses has boosted profitability and market presence.

The broader context shows StoneCo's role in Brazil's digital payment landscape . Its growth impacts the accessibility and efficiency of financial services for small businesses.



This matters because increased payment processing capabilities can boost economic activities in underserved markets.







