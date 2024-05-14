Turkey attracts USD1.5B in foreign direct investment in Q1 2024

(MENAFN) According to the International Investors Association (YASED), Turkey attracted foreign direct investment (FDI) totaling USD1.5 billion in the initial quarter of this year, as announced on Monday. This figure, in conformity with data from the Turkish Central Bank, delineates the inflow of equity capital amounting to USD1.2 billion during the period from January to March. Additionally, Turkey saw significant investment in its real estate sector, with foreigners injecting USD796 million into this segment within the same timeframe.



The distribution of foreign direct investment (FDI) sources into Turkey during the three-month period underscored the country's diverse investor base. The Netherlands emerged as the foremost contributor, accounting for 25 percent of the total foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows, followed closely by the United States at 21 percent and Germany at 12 percent. This variety in the origins of FDI highlights Turkey’s appeal to investors from various regions, which reflects confidence in the country's economic prospects and investment environment.



The influx of foreign investment, particularly in equity and real estate sectors, reflects Turkey’s continued attractiveness as an investment destination. These figures signal ongoing interest from international investors despite global economic uncertainties, affirming Turkey’s resilience and potential for sustained growth in attracting foreign capital.

MENAFN14052024000045015839ID1108209563