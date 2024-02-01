Jeff Bezos Ex-Wife Gives Away $4.2Bn In Four Months

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The ex-wife of Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, the richest man alive, has donated more than $4 billion to food banks and emergency relief funds in four months.

MacKenzie Scott became the 18th-richest person, following divorce from Jeff Bezos and by receiving her part of the inheritance, her wealth climbed from $23bn this year to $60.

According to BBC, she wrote in a blog post, that she wanted to support Americans who are struggling because of the pandemic.

“This pandemic has been a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling,” she wrote in a blog post on Tuesday, adding that she had picked more than 380 charities to donate to having considered almost 6,500 organizations, BBC reported.

“Economic losses and health outcomes alike have been worse for women, for people of color, and for people living in poverty. Meanwhile, it has substantially increased the wealth of billionaires.” Mackenzie was quoted by the BBC.

Scott has donated about $1 to 116 charities in July, as she wanted to call attention to“organizations and leaders driving change”, taking his donations to almost $six billion in 2021.

“Donations were mostly granted to those“operating in communities facing high projected food insecurity, high measures of racial inequity, high local poverty rates, and low access to philanthropic capital”.

She signed the giving pledge last year, and promised to give the majority of her fortune, The Giving Please is a commitment by the world's wealthiest individuals and families to dedicate their majority of wealth to giving back.

