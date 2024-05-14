Gucci Cruise Show In London: Alia Bhatt Poses With Davika Hoorne, Demi Moore, Debbie Harry And More (Photos)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Alia Bhatt astonished observers at the Gucci Cruise 2025 fashion show in London by arriving in style in a black bodycon dress. Her images from the event were extensively circulated on social media, with some showing her with Thai actress Davika Hoorn and American actor-producer Demi Moore.

Alia, Gucci's global ambassador, sat in the front row among numerous other superstars from the entertainment business. Her attire for the gala fashion event thrilled her online admirers. The star looked stunning in her strapless black dress from the Italian design company. She wore her hair in a bun and finished her appearance with a black Gucci purse and matching heels.

Also Read:

Salman Khan house firing case: Sixth accused arrested from Haryana by Mumbai Crime Branch

Alia also posed with Debbie Harry, a singer, and Park Gyu-young, a South Korean actress. Alia interacted with actor Davika Hoorn, as she had done during the Italian brand's Seoul presentation in May 2023. After connecting with one other, the two celebs posed for photographers.



Alia Bhatt travelled to London on Sunday, May 12. She was spotted at Mumbai's airport wearing a Gucci T-shirt as she headed for London. Before departing for her professional obligation, the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actor spent precious time with her family, celebrating Mother's Day alongside Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan. Alia's husband Ranbir Kapoor and sister Shaheen Bhatt also attended the festivities.

Also Read:

Tamil composer GV Prakash announces separation from wife singer Saindhavi; Read on



The Bollywood diva recently impressed her admirers by attending the Met Gala 2024 in Sabyasachi couture. Her customary appearance at the international gala earned her a lot of praise. Alia Bhatt will next appear in the film Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala, opposite Vedang Raina from The Archies. The film will open in theatres on September 27, 2024.