Canada To Australia-7 Easy Countries To Immigrate From India


5/14/2024 4:00:40 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) If you're considering moving from India, some nations stand out for their comparatively simple immigration processes and hospitable cultures. Here are seven of the easiest countries to move into from India.


Here are seven of the easiest countries to move into from India.

Norway

Norway is known for its high standard of living and excellent welfare system. The country offers various visa pathways, including Worker, student, and family reunification visas.


Canada offers a range of immigration programs, such as the Express Entry system for skilled workers, the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP), and student visas.


Portugal offers the Golden Visa program, which allows investors to gain residency by investing in real estate or creating jobs.


Known for its efficient immigration system, Singapore offers several visa options including the Employment Pass for professionals and the Global Investor Program for entrepreneurs.

Germany

Germany offers various visa categories including the EU Blue Card for highly skilled workers, the Job Seeker Visa, and student visas.


Australia's General Skilled Migration program allows skilled workers to move to Australia permanently. Points are awarded based on factors such as age, education & work experience.


New Zealand has several pathways for immigrants, including the Skilled Migrant Category Resident Visa, which assesses your age, experience, and qualifications.

