Main Megacities Of The Future Are Known

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

In 2023, 56% of the world's population lived in cities. By 2050,the world's population will increase by 1.6 billion people. Atleast 70% of them will live in cities, Azernews reports.

According to the institute's experts, Bombay (India) will takethe fifth place among the largest cities in 2050. It is expectedthat 32,400,000 people will live here.

The fourth place is Cairo, the capital of Egypt. It is expectedthat 32,600,000 people will settle here.

The forecast for Tokyo is also interesting. In 2022, the capitalof Japan, with a population of 37,300,000, was the largest city inthe world. However, it is expected that in 2050 Tokyo will be hometo at best 32,600,000 people due to a decrease in the birth rate inthe country. Gundogar, the capital of the country, will take thethird place in the top five.

It is expected that 34,600,000 people will live in the city ofDhaka in Bangladesh, which will take second place. There iscurrently a serious flow in the city.

New Delhi, which is currently the second largest city in theworld, is expected to become the largest metropolis in the world in2050. It is expected that 49,600,000 people will live here by2050.