Kuwaiti Official, NATO Delegation Discuss Topics Of Mutual Interests

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 13 (KUNA) -- Undersecretary at Kuwait's Ministry of Defense Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Meshal Mubarak Al-Sabah discussed with a delegation from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Monday, important topics of mutual interests.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Defense, Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Al-Meshal received the NATO's Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy, Ambassador Boris Ruge, Nora-Elise Beck, Head of the NATO Office at the NATO-ICI Regional Centre in Kuwait.

During the meeting, multiple topics of mutual interest were discussed and ways to enhance cooperation between the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense and NATO-ICI Regional Centre.

Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Al-Meshal attended the NATO TALK event (20 years of the Istanbul Cooperation Initiative) between Ambassador Ruge and Assistant Professor at Kuwait University, Dr. Bader Al-Saif, held at NATO-ICI Regional Center. (end)

ah











MENAFN13052024000071011013ID1108207694