UNICEF Affirms Support For Syrian Refugees In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, May 13 (KUNA) -- The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) affirmed on Monday that it would continue supporting the Syrian refugees in Lebanon by providing water and sanitation services in the camps despite the organization's challenges.

"The organization is making every effort to ensure that it maintains its response and services to the most vulnerable communities, including Syrian refugee camps", said UNICEF representative in Lebanon, Edouard Beigbeder.

He explained that this would be through continuing to provide clean water and good management of sanitation facilities to maintain public health and prevent any possible outbreak of water-borne diseases.

Bigbeder added that since 2020, there has been a "significant decline" in funding water, sanitation, and hygiene services for Syrian refugees, noting that this year, UNICEF needs USD 12 million to continue providing the "acceptable minimum" with its partners for water, sanitation, and hygiene services for Syrian refugee camps.

He mentioned that the total funding for this year did not reach USD four million.

In this context, Bigbeder called on donor countries to continue their financial support to continue providing services in refugee camps. (end)

kbs









