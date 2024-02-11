Bill, Melinda Gates Announce End Of 27-Year Marriage

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Bill and Melinda Gates are about to end their marital life after 27 years, the announcement came on their verified Twitter accounts.

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” the statement reads.

The couple founded Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in the year 2000, the foundation has so far spent $53.8 billion on a wide range of humanitarian aids over global health, poverty alleviation, and other initiatives.

“We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives,” the statement says.“We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives.”

According to CNN, Melinda Gates filed a petition for divorce in King County, Washington on Monday, no financial details were included in the documents.

Bloomberg Billionaires Index ranked Bill Gates the fourth richest person in the world with a net worth of $137 billion as of February.

The 65-year-old Founder of Microsoft met Milinda Gates when She started to work as a Product Manager in his company 27 years ago, she was the only woman in the first class of MBA graduates to join the company, CNN reported.

Melinda Gates now 56 met Bill Gates shortly after she joined Microsoft in 1987 at a business dinner in New York.

The couple married in 1994 and funded a total of $1.75 billion to the global pandemic response over the past year.

In March 2020, Bill Gates stepped down from the boards of Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway to dedicate more of his time to philanthropic priorities, including tackling climate change.

On the other hand, Melinda Gates is a sole founder of investment firm called Pivotal ventures.

The pair demanded for space and privacy as they being to start a new life, the statement read.

