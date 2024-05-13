Sultan Of Oman Arrives In Kuwait On State Visit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 13 (KUNA) - The Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tareq, and an official accompanying delegation arrived on a state visit in Kuwait Monday.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Sultan Haitham and his accompanying delegation at Kuwait Airport.

A fleet of Kuwait's Air Force jets accompanied Sultan Haitham's plane over the Kuwaiti airspace.

His Majesty was received by Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shareeda Al-Muasherji, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil Dr. Imad Al-Atiqi, Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdullah Al-Yahya, and senior state officials.

His Majesty the Sultan accompanied by a high-ranking official delegation comprising Sayyed Shehab bin Tareq Al-Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, Sayyid Bilarab bin Haitham Al-Said, Sayyed Khaled bin Hilal Al Busaidi, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court, Gen. Sultan bin Mohammad Al-Nuamani, Minister of the Royal Office and Sayyed Hamoud bin Faisal Al- Busaidi Minister of Interior.

Sultan Haitham was also accompanied by Bader bin Hamad Al-Busaidi Foreign Minister, Dr. Hamad bin Said Al-Aufi, Head of the Private Office, Abdussalam bin Mohammad Al-Murshidi, Chairman of Oman Investment Authority, Qais bin Mohammad Al-Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion and Dr. Saleh bin Amer Al-Kharousi, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to the State of Kuwait.

Upon His Majesty's arrival, the national anthem was played for both countries. Sultan Haitham greeted several senior state officials of the Kuwaiti government.

His Highness the Amir welcomed the Omani officials accompanying Sultan Haitham.

Artillery fired twenty-one rounds to welcome the arrival of His Majesty. (end)

