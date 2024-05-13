

Cepsa Selects thyssenkrupp nucera as Preferred Supplier of a

300-MW Electrolyzer for Green Hydrogen Plant in Spain

thyssenkrupp nucera has received an award to provide a basic engineering design package, utilizing scalum® modules, for a new green hydrogen plant

Integration of a 300-MW electrolyzer featuring alkaline water electrolysis technology into the first phase of Cepsa's green hydrogen project in southern Spain, located at its energy park in Huelva

Cepsa's selection of thyssenkrupp nucera as a preferred supplier represents an important step for the development of the Cepsa-led Andalusian Green Hydrogen Valley in southern Spain, one of the largest projects of its kind in Europe thyssenkrupp nucera's technology to produce green hydrogen is about to be used again in a gigawatt electrolysis plant Dortmund / Rotterdam, 13 May, 2024 – thyssenkrupp nucera is the preferred supplier of a

300-megawatt (MW) electrolyzer for Cepsa's green hydrogen plant in Spain. Under an agreement announced at the World Hydrogen Summit in Rotterdam, the Spanish energy company Cepsa has awarded the electrolyzer specialist a contract to provide a basic engineering design package. thyssenkrupp nucera, one of the world's leading supplier of high-efficiency alkaline water electrolysis technology, will assist in the design and engineering of the facility through to the Final Investment Decision (FID). The project will use 15 of thyssenkrupp nucera's standardized scalum® electrolyzer units with a capacity of 20 MW each. The first phase of the project is a green hydrogen production plant at Cepsa's La Rábida Energy Park in Palos de la Fronter (Huelva) as part of their partnership with Fertiberia. With a production up to 47,000

tons green hydrogen per year, it will form part of Cepsa's wider plans to develop 2 gigawatt of green hydrogen capacity in southern Spain by 2030.“We are very pleased to be working with an innovative partner to create one of the largest hydrogen valleys in Europe and to contribute to Cepsa's path to a gigawatt capacity,” says Dr. Werner Ponikwar, CEO of thyssenkrupp nucera. Cepsa is developing the Andalusian Green Hydrogen Valley as part of an ecosystem of European alliances, Europe's largest green hydrogen hub to be developed. The company is one of the first movers in the creation of a green hydrogen economy in Spain, forging partnerships for a value chain that can scale up as demand grows. As part of this new market, there will be opportunities to develop assembly capability for electrolysis equipment in Spain, generating employment and protecting Europe from exposure to shortages of key equipment and long lead times from competitive markets. “This is a decisive step in our Positive Motion Strategy as we move to become a leading producer of green hydrogen, developing vitally needed clean energy solutions for industry and heavy transport in Spain and across Europe. Our aimed work with thyssenkrupp nucera brings together leading European businesses to create a European green hydrogen supply chain and accelerate decarbonization across the continent,” says Carlos Barrasa, Cepsa's Executive Vice President of Commercial and Clean Energies. The green electricity required for the production process is to come from solar and wind energy, which is plentiful in southern Spain, making it one of the most competitive places in Europe for green hydrogen production. The region also has access to strategic ports, forming the basis for the maritime corridor that Cepsa has set up with partners to transport the hydrogen between southern and northern Europe, ensuring decarbonization solutions across the continent. “thyssenkrupp nucera's alkaline water electrolysis developed with our engineer's industrial DNA is again the key to transform renewable energy into green hydrogen to decarbonize hard to abate industries. This project with Cepsa once again demonstrates the strong confidence of leading industrial players in our technology,” says Dr. Christoph Noeres, Head of Green Hydrogen of thyssenkrupp nucera. thyssenkrupp nucera's technology will be used for important green hydrogen projects over the globe. For example, the electrolysis specialist is supplying scalum® modules with a total capacity of more than 700 MW for the green steel plant of H2 Green Steel in Sweden. Air Products in Saudi Arabia will use thyssenkrupp nucera's electrolyzer units for its more-than-2-gigawatt electrolysis plant at Neom in Saudi Arabia. Currently, thyssenkrupp nucera is supplying over 3 gigawatts of electrolyzer capacity. For inquiries regarding photos, please send an email for further details and assistance.

About Cepsa: Cepsa is a leading international company committed to sustainable mobility and energy with a solid technical experience after more than 90 years of activity. The company also has a world-leading chemicals business with increasingly sustainable operations. Under its Positive Motion strategic plan for 2030, Cepsa aims to be a leader in sustainable mobility, biofuels, and green hydrogen in Spain and Portugal, and to become a benchmark in the energy transition. The company places customers at the heart of its business and will work with them to help them achieve their decarbonization objectives. ESG criteria inspire everything Cepsa does as it advances toward its net positive objective. Over the course of this decade, it will reduce Scope 1 and 2 CO2 emissions by 55% and the carbon intensity index of energy products sold by 15-20% versus 2019, with the goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

About thyssenkrupp nucera:

thyssenkrupp nucera offers world-leading technologies for high-efficiency electrolysis plants. The company has extensive in-depth knowledge in the engineering, procurement, and construction of electrochemical plants and a strong track record of more than 600 projects with a total rating of over 10

gigawatts already successfully installed. With its water electrolysis technology to produce green hydrogen, the company offers an innovative solution on an industrial scale for green value chains and an industry fueled by clean energy – a major step towards a climate-neutrality. thyssenkrupp nucera successfully made an IPO in July 2023 and is a member of the SDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since September 2023.

