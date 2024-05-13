Senestech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) Extends Evolve(TM) Product Line With Important Launch Of Evolve Mouse

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



SenesTech, a rodent fertility control product and service provider, just launched Evolve(TM) Mouse, a contraceptive specifically designed for mice

This marks an extension of the company's hugely successful Evolve product line, ushering its official entry into the mouse contraceptive market

SenesTech looks to replicate the positive results achieved in rats while tapping into a vastly growing market that currently accounts for over $1 billion in sales annually The company began taking orders for the product on May 6, with shipment set to begin on or before May 15

SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) , a rodent fertility control product provider and the inventor of the only EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, is pleased to announce the launch of its Evolve(TM) Mouse product, the company's official entry into the mouse contraceptive market. This marks an extension of the company's Evolve fertility product line, with its proven efficacy in reducing rat populations. Evolve was only launched in January 2024 and has already seen rapid and growing adoption in the field, including its application in controlling the highly publicized rat problem in New York City.

“We're not just offering a product; we're offering a solution to a growing crisis,” noted Joel Fruendt, SenesTech's President and CEO.“Evolve Mouse isn't just about control – it's about reclaiming our spaces from the relentless invasion of...

