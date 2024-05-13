Torr Metals Inc. (TSX.V: TMET) Hits The Bullseye: Uncovers Multiple Untested Copper And Gold Porphyry Targets At The Highway-Accessible Kolos Project

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Torr Metals (TSX.V: TMET)
is excited about what it is seeing in
new preliminary results
from its Kolos Copper-Gold Project in British Columbia. Utilizing sophisticated geophysical techniques, the company has identified extensive anomalies stretching from mineralized outcrop at-surface to over 1.5 kilometers in depth, where there is strong potential for sub-surface extensions to copper and gold mineralization.
Advanced computer modeling (3D resistivity inversion voxel model) of a recently completed ZTEM geophysical survey pinpointed these fruitful drill targets across Torr's 100% owned, 140-square-kilometer Kolos Copper-Gold Project . Excitement is particularly heightened against the backdrop of a...
