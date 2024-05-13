(MENAFN- Baystreet) Dow Runs Streak to 8, Best Week of Year

Dow Aims for 8 in RowStocks Push Higher, Dow Aims for 8 in RowDow to Push for 8-Session Win StreakDow Hikes, Achieves 7-Day Streak Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Monday, May 13, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Futures Up Slightly After Best Week of Year AdvertismentStock futures rose slightly Monday, with Wall Street looking toward fresh inflation data this week.Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials progressed 65 points, or 0.2%, to 39,707.Futures for the S&P 500 grabbed 12 points, or 0.2%, at 5,258.25.Futures for the NASDAQ Composite gained 60 points, or 0.3%, to 18,315.GameStop shares rallied more than 37% in the premarket after“Roaring Kitty” posted for the first time in roughly three years.Investors will look for insights into the Federal Reserve's monetary policy moving forward with April's consumer price index report due out on Wednesday. Traders hope that a return to rate hikes is largely off the table for the Fed despite a slew of hotter-than-expected inflation prints in recent months.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.1%, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index gained 0.8%.Oil prices added 58 cents to $78.84 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices sank $22.10 to $2,352.900 U.S. an ounce.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks