Rahul Gandhi Recalls Family's 100-Year-Old Relationship With Raebareli

(MENAFN- IANS) Raebareli, May 13 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made an impassioned plea to the people of Raebareli on Monday when he recalled his family's '100-year-old relationship' with the Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh during a rally.

“Ours is a 100-year-old relationship with Rae Bareli. A few days ago, when I was sitting with my mother, I told her that I said in a video that I have two mothers -- Sonia ji and Indira ji. My mother did not like this, but I explained to her that a mother is the one who shows the path to the child and also protects her. Both my mother and Indira Ji did this for me. This is the 'karma-bhoomi' of both my mothers. This is the reason I have come to contest from Rae Bareli,” he said.

Reaching out to farmers, the Congress MP said,“I promise that if the Congress-INDIA bloc comes to power at the Centre, my first job will be to waive off loans of poor farmers.”

Rahul Gandhi also alleged that for the first time in Indian history, "BJP-RSS people want to end our Constitution. Their leaders have clearly said that if they come to power, they will change the Constitution."

Someone from the crowd teased Rahul Gandhi about his marital status and asked him when he plans to tie the knot.

“Ab jaldi hi karni padegi (now, I will have to get married soon),” Rahul Gandhi responded with a smile when asked when he was getting married.

Rahul Gandhi is a sitting MP in Kerala's Wayanad, where he is seeking a fresh term alongside Raebareli.

He represented Amethi from 2004 until 2019. He will face Congress defector and three-time MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh of BJP in Raebareli.

Raebareli constituency goes to the polls on May 20 in the fifth phase.