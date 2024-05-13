One Martyred, Others Injured In Israeli Shelling In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A Palestinian woman was martyred and others were injured Monday in an Israeli occupation aircraft shelling east of Gaza City.

Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported that the occupation aircraft targeted a house in Shujaiya neighborhood, which led to the martyrdom of a Palestinian woman and the injury of 10 others.

A number of Palestinians were injured in the occupation artillery shelling that targeted various areas in Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip, coinciding with the occupation warplanes shelling of homes in Jabalia camp, WAFA added.

The Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip by land, sea and air has entered its 220th consecutive day, resulting in the martyrdom of 35,034 Palestinians, the majority of whom are children and women, and the injuring of 78,755 others, while thousands of victims are still under the rubble and on roads, as occupation forces prevent ambulance and civil defense crews from reaching them.

