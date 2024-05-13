Rajasthan: Several Schools In Jaipur Receive Bomb Threat, Students Evacuated

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent development, several schools in Jaipur, Rajasthan, were targetted with bomb threats via email on Monday (May 13), calling for a swift response from law enforcement. According to reports, at least four schools received threatening emails, leaving students and staff members to evacuate the premise. Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph confirmed the threats, saying that police teams were deployed to the affected schools.

It is reportedly said that the threats, sent via email, are currently under investigation as authorities working to identify the sender. This incident comes just 12 days after similar threats targetted over 150 schools in the Delhi-NCR region.

In Sunday's threats to Delhi, hospitals, the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), and the Northern Railways' CPRO office were among the recipients. The emails, that were sent from a Europe-based mailing service company called 'beeble', claimed the presence of explosive devices within the buildings. Police investigations revealed the sender address as "...", prompting efforts to track the IP address and verify the source.

It also warned of explosions and attributed the threat to a group named 'Court'. While the Delhi Police's anti-terror unit suspects the involvement of VPNs or proxy servers to conceal the origin of the emails, investigations continue to trace the perpetrators.

These incidents follow a similar scare on May 1, when several schools in Delhi-NCR received hoax emails alleging the presence of explosives. The subsequent investigations traced the origin of those emails to Russia, with suspicions of dark web involvement.

In response to the escalating threats, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla convened meetings with senior officials to assess security measures. The discussions stressing the importance of enhancing security infrastructure, installing CCTV cameras, and implementing protocols to address such incidents effectively.