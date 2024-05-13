               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
LS Polls: Srinagar Records 5.07% Voter Turnout In First Two Hours


5/13/2024 3:13:19 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Over five per cent of voters exercised their franchise in the first two hours of polling in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election in Kashmir's Srinagar parliamentary constituency, election officials said.

They said the polling stations are witnessing gradual increase of voters in all segments of Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency.

Giving segment wise details, the officials said that Central Shalteng recorded 3.16%, Chadoora 9.62 %, Char-e-Shareef 8.30%, Channapora 2.77%, Eidgah 4.70%, Ganderbal 8.83%, Habba Kadal 2.10%, Hazratbal 3.55%, Kangan (ST) 7.89%, Khan Sahib 6.70%, Khanyar 0.00%, Lal Chowk 3.23%, Pampore 4.61%, Pulwama – 5.14%, Rajpora 5.87%, Shopian 7.03%, Tral 3.70% and Zadibal 3.25%.

Kashmir Observer

