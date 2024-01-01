Roomchai To Create Unified Digital Space For Accommodation Services

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : The new online travel agency Roomchai comes with a collaborative approach that invites hotels, resorts and other room providers in a unified digital space for all accommodation services. With the move, Roomchai aspires to contribute to the digitisation of Bangladesh's hospitality and travel sectors.

Md Ismail Hossain, Executive Director of Roomchai said this while talking to The Bangladesh Monitor at his office in the capital.

Similar to India's Oyo, Roomchai is integrating brand hotels as well as budget hotels of the country and abroad in its platform.

The move follows Roomchai's efforts to bring all the room providers under one umbrella, mentioned Ismail Hossain.

This will not only make hotel booking more convenient for all segments of guests but also reap benefits for owners of all categories of hotels.

Ultimately, it will help the industry flourish together, added Ismail.

The company is offering an integrated room booking solution that promises to streamline the entire travel experience for users, he said.

Primarily focusing on hotel rooms and apartment accommodations, Roomchai aims to provide travellers

seeking convenience and efficiency in planning their journeys with a one-stop solution, further informed the Executive Director.

Apart from hotel booking solutions, Roomchai Limited is set to revolutionise the travel industry in Bangladesh with its all-inclusive Online Travel Agency (OTA) platform, also claimed the Executive Director.



Besides room bookings, the OTA platform offers a myriad of services: air ticket reservations, custom tour packages, and visa services.

Soon, the OTA aims to bring specialised offerings such as Hajj and Umrah packages.

Furthermore, the OTA also plans to integrate bus and railways ticketing in its platform, besides the existing air ticketing service.

All efforts of Roomchai are aimed at becoming a complete travel solution provider, noted Ismail.



Currently, Roomchai's website is in the soft-phase. Further fine-tuning of its features and functionalities are underway to ensure a more seamless experience for users.

It may be mentioned here that Roomchai aims to have its OTA platform fully operational by the end of January 2024.

As the OTA gears up for its official launch, the travel industry in Bangladesh is poised for a transformative shift towards digitisation and enhanced customer experience, said Ismail.

"Roomchai Limited's venture into the OTA landscape holds the promise of redefining travel services in Bangladesh,” he added.

“As the platform progresses towards its full-scale launch, it summons not only travellers seeking convenience but also collaboration from the entire spectrum of accommodation providers.”

“It will mark a significant stride towards a digitalised future for the nation's travel industry," concluded Ismail Hossain.