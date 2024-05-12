World's Largest Smart Lock Manufacturer, Kaadas, Opens First Store At NEX Serangoon, Singapore.

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Kaadas launches its first Singapore retail store offering hands-on smart home security experiences and on-site consultation. SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 May 2024 - Kaadas, a global leader in smart home security solutions – with a record-breaking 2.49 million unit sales in 2022 – has unveiled its first Singapore retail store at NEX Serangoon. This groundbreaking showroom combines hands-on product experiences with expert consultations, empowering consumers to discover cutting-edge smart lock technology before making their ideal home security upgrade.









Kaadas Serangoon NEX Grand Opening 18 - 24 March 2024

Experience Smart Locks and Get Expert Advice

The Kaadas retail space invites visitors to explore the potential of smart home security firsthand. Go beyond simple fingerprint scanning, PIN codes and card access to experience the convenience and control of integrated smart features. Test out digital locks that incorporate precise facial recognition for hands-free access or models with real-time video surveillance that lets you monitor your doorstep from your phone. Among other cutting-edge features, be sure to try out Kaadas' unique loitering alert, which provides notifications upon detecting unfamiliar faces near your entrance.



Visitors can also experience the new-in-town K20 Pro Max model, which combines a doorbell, video viewer, and digital lock into an all-in-one solution. Product specialists are available to demonstrate all features and guide customers in finding suitable smart lock solutions for their needs, whether their priority lies in ease of access, remote control, or advanced security features.



Limited-Time Grand Opening Promotions

To celebrate the opening, Kaadas is offering a series of promotions only redeemable at the new store:



18 & 19 May



Receive a free R8GD gate lock (S$539) when you buy a K9-5W (S$839) or S110 (S$649) door lock. Limited to 10 sets per day.





Enjoy a 15% storewide discount on all digital locks (including bundles), gates and doors.



Receive an additional 5% discount when purchases include at least two of the following categories: digital lock, gate and door.



Receive a customisable Family Home Display Sign from ShopKustomise (worth S$78) with a minimum spend of S$500.



With every S$1,288 spent, earn a chance to Spin The Wheel for prizes worth up to S$800.

Free gifts are available while stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.



Kaadas retail store is located at NEX Serangoon, Singapore, 23 Serangoon Central (#B1-70). Opening hours are from 11 am to 9 pm daily.