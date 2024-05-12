ASEZA Chief Receives U.S. Influencers, Content Creators

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, May 12 (Petra) -- President the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) Nayef Fayez, met on Sunday with a delegation of influencers and content creators from the United States of America, who were hosted in cooperation with the Tourism Promotion Authority to prepare a report on Jordan with tourist sites and local communities and how the local community can benefit from sustainable tourism.Fayez said that this visit is an opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations with various friendly countries, especially the United States, expressing his appreciation to the delegation, which made sure that Aqaba is an attractive tourist destination for visitors from various friendly and brotherly countries, to learn about the rich tourism products in Aqaba, Wadi Rum and Petra and to emphasize that Jordan is a safe country to visit even though it is in a crisis environment and adjacent to war zones.Fayez added that the experience proved remarkably successful, as ASEZA launched its new tourism brand identity (by nature), which was highlighted at the travel market in London last year, as tourist markets recognized the tourism products of Aqaba and Jordanian cities such as Madaba, Jerash and Umm Qais in general.He noted that the summer season is approaching, which usually attracts many target destinations to register trips that guarantee all tourist elements between the beaches of Aqaba in this beautiful climate and the experience of underwater diving and the military museum, which is visited by many tourists and marine reserves, and there are two bird observatories up to the Rum regions, where to enjoy the diverse atmosphere, including the Valley of the Moon, which is characterized by a charming atmosphere at night, and to learn about products from authentic local and traditional cuisine.For their part, the members of the delegation expressed appreciation for the hospitality they found in Aqaba, stressing that this visit paved the way for the delegation to learn about distinctive tourist destinations, as it opened new horizons that did not previously exist, as the delegation participated in enjoying the natural stock offered by the city of Aqaba, especially from all the foods that the delegation members can enjoy through restaurants that offer various healthy cuisines.They commended Jordanian hospitality and the beauty of the city, which will reflect positively on the idea of recording many different and wonderful scenes through which we can communicate messages through our platforms to encourage adventurers and visitors to target the Aqaba region and Jordan in general.