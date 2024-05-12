More Desalination Is Coming To Australia's Driest States But Super-Salty Outflows Could Trash Ecosystems And Fisheries

Author: Jochen Kaempf

( MENAFN - The Conversation) From around 1996 to 2010, Australia was gripped by the millennium drought . As water shortages bit hard, most of Australia's capital cities built large seawater desalination plants – Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth. Remote towns have also built smaller desalination plants.

