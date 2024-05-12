Nearly 500 Civilians Remain In Vovchansk - Regional Administration Chief

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are up to 500 people remaining in the city of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, which is suffering from systematic enemy shelling. Evacuation is underway.

That's according to Oleh Syniehubov, chief of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration , who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"The evacuation of the civilian population does not stop. According to our data, up to 500 people remain in Vovchansk. The reports are being updated," the official said.

He added that the number of massive artillery barrages and airstrikes increased during the day, as dod the number of settlements where active hostilities were ongoing.

Russians drop KABs on residential areas of- woman dies under rubble

"Vovchansk, Liptsi, and all areas across the northern border are under enemy fire almost 24 hours a day. The situation is complicated. Today came the reports of the two victims in Liptsi and Vovchansk, a 46-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man," said the head of the Regional Military Administration.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the morning of May 12, Russian invaders launched aerial guided bombs at residential areas in the city of Vovchansk in Kharkiv region. A woman died under the rubble of the house, while two men were rescued.

Photo: Suspilne. Kharkiv