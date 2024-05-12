Japan-Middle East Strategic Dialogue Conference Opens In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 12 (Petra) - Activities of the 1st edition of Japan-Middle East Strategic Dialogue Conference, which was organized by Center for Strategic Studies at University of Jordan (UJ) on Sunday kicked off, in cooperation with Research Center for Advanced Science and Technology (RCAST) at University of Tokyo.Speaking at the opening ceremony, UJ President Dr. Nazir Obeidat said the conference constitutes a "solid" foundation in Jordanian-Japanese relations, as the two countries' ties have always been "governed by values of respect and stability and constituted a model" in this regard.Obeidat also noted bilateral relations are a "unique" model in terms of their "philosophy, components, and implementation mechanism."Obeidat said conviction is "steadily" increasing in Jordan that education, research, innovation and creativity are the Kingdom's path to "true" development, economic growth, and sustainability.The UJ, he affirmed, hopes Japan will help Jordan create an environment and infrastructure capable of advancing scientific research and convince industry and business owners to engage in partnerships.Meanwhile, Japanese Ambassador to Amman, Jiro Okuyama, said 2024 marks the 70th anniversary of Jordanian-Japanese relations and also the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in Jordan, which is the beginning of joint technical and practical cooperation.The envoy added that Japan views Jordan as a "strategic" partner and supports it as a "regional center and views the Kingdom as a gateway" to the Middle East and the "primary" link with Africa.The diplomat noted Jordan has provided an economic model in confronting crises and refuge burdens and an "important" model in maintaining its security and stability.