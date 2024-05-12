US Man Who Received First-Ever Pig Kidney Transplant Dies At 62

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The 62-year-old resident of Massachusetts' Weymouth, Richard Slayman, shot to fame for receiving the world's first genetically modified pig kidney transplant in March, has died Slayman's death, the family thanked the doctors and the entire care team at Massachusetts General Hospital, reported ABC News in March, Slayman underwent a successful four-hour surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital and was later released in April. However, the reason for his death remains unknown, and the hospital confirmed it was not related to the transplant READ: US man who got 1st pig heart transplant dies after 2 months\"The Mass General transplant team is deeply saddened at the sudden passing of Mr. Rick Slayman. We have no indication that it was the result of his recent transplant,\" ABC News quoted Massachusetts General Hospital statement to details, Slayman – before receiving the transplant – had battled Type 2 diabetes and hypertension for years. He also relied on dialysis for years before receiving a human kidney transplant in December 2018, which was performed by the same Massachusetts General Hospital team, the transplanted kidney from the human donor showed rejection signs, and he returned to dialysis treatment in 2023.\"Mr. Slayman will forever be seen as a beacon of hope to countless transplant patients worldwide and we are deeply grateful for his trust and willingness to advance the field of xenotransplantation. We offer our heartfelt condolences to Mr Slayman's family and loved ones as they remember an extraordinary person whose generosity and kindness touched all who knew him,\" the hospital's statement read READ: ICMR issues dietary guidelines for Indians, says 'avoid' protein supplementsBut in March, Slayman underwent another kidney transplant that arrived from eGenesis, a Cambridge-based pharmaceutical company. It was harvested from a pig genetically modified using CRISPR-Cas9 technology General Hospital said that they removed incompatible pig genes and introduced specific human genes to enhance compatibility with the recipient's body, but after seven weeks, he died did family say:Slayman's family expressed their deepest appreciation to the doctors and others at Massachusetts General Hospital.\"Our family is deeply saddened about the sudden passing of our beloved Rick but take great comfort knowing he inspired so many. Millions of people worldwide have come to know Rick's story. We felt - and still feel - comforted by the optimism he provided patients desperately waiting for a transplant.\"ALSO READ: In 'potential miracle', kidney from pig works in human patient\"We are extremely grateful to his care team across Massachusetts General Hospital and Mass General Brigham, especially Dr Williams, Dr Kawai, and Dr Riella, who truly did everything they could to help give Rick a second chance. Their enormous efforts leading the xenotransplant gave our family seven more weeks with Rick, and our memories made during that time will remain in our minds and hearts.\"Adding more, the family said, \"Rick accomplished that goal and his hope and optimism will endure forever. His legacy will be one that inspires patients, researchers, and health care professionals everywhere.\"



