Seventh Annual Choose France Summit Kicks Off Monday

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Mohammad Al-Otaibi

PARIS, May 12 (KUNA) -- The seventh "Choose France Summit", an annual meeting for the International business community, will kick off Monday at Versailles Palace with the participation of more than 180 CEOs and foreign investors.

France hopes to promote its economic policies and its ability in attracting major projects and investments, it is anticipated that major companies will announce new projects and huge investments during the summit.

In a statement by French presidential officials, it was revealed that the summit comes at a time where France, for the fifth year in a row, has maintained its title as Europe's most attractive country in 2019, because of President Emmanuel Macron's proactive policy.

This was the result of an appealing tax policy and the France 2030 plan, which aims to develop competitiveness of the industrial sector, future technology, and green hydrogen projects.

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal revealed to the Parliament last week that very big projects would be announced, it is expected that large investments from powerful companies such as Amazon, IBM of the Americas and Hager Group of Germany will be announced as well.

Macron will chair a round table at the summit on de-carbonization, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Quantum, topics in which France stands out in Europe.

Last years' Choose France Summit brought together more than 200 participants from leaders of foreign groups, noting that 28 projects were announced during the previous summit, attracting an investment of over 13 billion Euros (USD 14 billion). (end)

