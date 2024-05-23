Anjali Murder Case: Accused Handed Over To CID For 8 Days By K’Taka Court

(MENAFN- IANS) Hubballi, (Karnataka) May 23 (IANS) The Hubballi First Civil and JMFC Court on Thursday gave the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) eight days' custody of Vishwa, who is an accused in the Anjali Ambigera murder case.

The 20-year-old woman was stabbed to death in front of her family by the spurned lover at her residence in Hubballi city.

Though the CID had sought custody of Vishwa for 15 days, Judge Nagesh Naik passed the order giving eight days' remand.

The horrific murder had taken place close on the heels of MCA student Neha Hiremath's killing by a jilted lover.

It had resulted in a furore over the law and order situation in the state and a lack of proper police action in Anjali's case as her family had informed the cops about the threat to her life by the accused.