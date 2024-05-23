Syrian president`s wife gets diagnosed with leukemia

(MENAFN) In a statement released by the office of Syrian President Bashar Assad on Tuesday, it was revealed that his wife, Asma Assad, has been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The announcement came following a series of medical tests conducted after Asma experienced symptoms indicative of the condition. At 48 years old, Asma Assad will undergo treatment for AML, necessitating isolation during the course of her therapy.



Acute myeloid leukemia is a particularly aggressive form of cancer that affects the bone marrow and can progress rapidly if left untreated. Notably, previous chemotherapy treatments are considered a risk factor for developing AML, adding complexity to Asma's medical situation. This diagnosis comes after Asma Assad's previous battle with breast cancer, from which she announced a successful recovery in 2019, following chemotherapy administered at a Syrian military hospital.



Born in Britain and formerly an investment banker, Asma Assad entered the public eye upon her marriage to Bashar Assad in December 2000, shortly after he assumed the presidency following the death of his father, Hafez Assad. Asma has played a prominent role as Syria's First Lady, engaging in various humanitarian and social initiatives throughout her tenure.



The news of Asma Assad's leukemia diagnosis has sparked concern and sympathy both within Syria and internationally. As she embarks on her treatment journey, the Assad family and the Syrian nation face yet another health challenge amidst the backdrop of ongoing political and humanitarian crises. The coming period will undoubtedly be marked by efforts to support Asma Assad in her fight against cancer, while also navigating the broader implications of her health condition within the context of Syrian governance and society.

MENAFN23052024000045015687ID1108248555