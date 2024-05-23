Two Killed As Vehicle Falls Into Gorge At Margan Top

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Two persons have died when a load carrier met with an accident at Margan Top near Warwan area of Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the vehicle was on way from Anantnag to Marwah when it fell into a deep gorge near Naribaran, resulting in the death of two persons.ADVERTISEMENT
The deceased have been identified as Abid Hussain of Khudwani and Showkat Ahmed Pathana of Larnoo Matigowran.
The official added that the vehicle has fell into a deep gorge and rescue operation is going on to retrieve the bodies.
