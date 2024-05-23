               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Shah Rukh Khan Health Update: Juhi Chawla Says, 'He Is Better'


5/23/2024 4:01:23 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to the KD Hospital in Ahmedabad after he suffered a heat stroke.

Shah Rukh Khan health update


Juhi Chawla says, 'He is better and will attend IPL 2024 final'


On Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to the KD Hospital in Ahmedabad after he suffered a heat stroke.


SRK was present at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday to watch his team Kolkata Knight Riders match.


Actress Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta, the co-owners of KKR were present and Juhi gave a major update on the actor's health.


She said that Shah Rukh was not feeling well last night, but he was taken care of and felt much better this evening.


She said that he will soon be up and in the stands this weekend, cheering on the team as we play the finals.


Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan rushed to Ahmedabad to visit her husband.


SRK was in Ahmedabad to cheer for his team along with his kids Suhana and AbRam and his manager Pooja Dadlani.

AsiaNet News

