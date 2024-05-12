French Bulldog To Chihuahua-7 Dog Breeds That Can Fly In Cabin

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pet owners who wish to travel with their dogs can fly in the cabin. However, not all dog breeds can fly in the cabin due to size and other issues. Seven dog breeds can travel in the cabin.
Pomeranians are small, fluffy dogs that are popular choices for in-cabin travel.
They typically weigh between
3-7
pounds, making them easily transported in a carrier.
Shih
Tzus
are small, affectionate dogs often allowed to fly in the cabin. They usually weigh between 9 and 16 pounds, making them a good fit for in-cabin carriers.
They are small, friendly dogs
that are
suitable for in-cabin travel. They typically weigh between 13-18 pounds, which is within the size limits of many airlines.
They are
small
to medium-sized dogs that often meet airlines' size requirements for in-cabin travel. They are known for their calm
demeanor, which can be beneficial during flights.
Maltese dogs are tiny and lightweight, making them excellent cabin companions. They usually weigh around 4-7 pounds and are well-behaved during flights.
Yorkies are another small breed
that is
well-suited for in-cabin travel. They are compact and typically weigh between 4-7 pounds, fitting comfortably in a carrier under the seat.
Chihuahuas are small
in size, making them ideal for in-cabin travel. They typically weigh under 6-7 pounds, meeting most airlines' size requirements for pets in the cabin.
