French Bulldog To Chihuahua-7 Dog Breeds That Can Fly In Cabin

Pet owners who wish to travel with their dogs can fly in the cabin. Due to size and other issues, not all dog breeds can fly in-cabin. Seven dog breeds can travel in the cabin.

Pomeranians are small, fluffy dogs that are popular choices for in-cabin travel.

They typically weigh between

3-7

pounds, making them easily transported in a carrier.

Shih

Tzus

are small, affectionate dogs often allowed to fly in the cabin. They usually weigh between 9 and 16 pounds, making them a good fit for in-cabin carriers.

They are small, friendly dogs

that are

suitable for in-cabin travel. They typically weigh between 13-18 pounds, which is within the size limits of many airlines.

They are

small

to medium-sized dogs that often meet airlines' size requirements for in-cabin travel. They are known for their calm

demeanor, which can be beneficial during flights.

Maltese dogs are tiny and lightweight, making them excellent cabin companions. They usually weigh around 4-7 pounds and are well-behaved during flights.

Yorkies are another small breed

that is

well-suited for in-cabin travel. They are compact and typically weigh between 4-7 pounds, fitting comfortably in a carrier under the seat.

Chihuahuas are small

in size, making them ideal for in-cabin travel. They typically weigh under 6-7 pounds, meeting most airlines' size requirements for pets in the cabin.