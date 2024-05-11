Woman Injured In Nikopol During Russian Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 61-year-old woman was injured in Nikopol during Russian shelling. She was hospitalized.
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“A 61-year-old woman received a shrapnel wound. She was hospitalized. Doctors assess her condition as moderate,” the statement reads. Read also:
Russian troops shelled Nikopol
district 15 times, causing destruction
It is noted that private houses and outbuildings were damaged in the city. Power lines were damaged.
The consequences of the attack are being clarified.
Earlier, Ukrinform reported that the enemy attacked Nikopol with Shahed drones, and houses and infrastructure were damaged.
