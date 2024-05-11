Qatar Participates In Global Roundtable On ICT Security Capacity Building

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar took part in the Global Roundtable on ICT Security Capacity Building, held at the UN Headquarters in New York.

HE President of National Cyber security Agency Eng. Abdulrahman bin Ali Al Farahid Al Maliki headed Qatar's delegation to the function.

Addressing the main panel discussion on building cyber resilience for sustainable development by bridging the global capacity building gap, His Excellency affirmed the State of Qatar's readiness to share its experiences and expertise in building capabilities at the national level.

The roundtable was attended by senior officials of the United Nations member states concerned with the field of communications and information technology security, as well as a number of country representatives to the United Nations. The meeting discussed unifying efforts and visions on building international capabilities in the field of information security and cybersecurity.

HE Eng. Abdulrahman bin Ali Al Farahid Al Maliki also participated as a keynote speaker in the first sub-session on strengthening governance policies and processes, during which he presented the experiences of the State of Qatar in preparing national strategies.

On the sidelines of his participation, His Excellency President of NCSA met with HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Sheikha Alya bint Ahmed Al-Thani.

His Excellency also held bilateral meetings with a number of heads of cybersecurity agencies and centers in both the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Republic of Singapore, eyeing to enhance bilateral cooperation in relevant fields.

MENAFN11052024000067011011ID1108201074