Russian Troops Attack 13 Settlements In Kherson Region Overnight, Four Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled 13 settlements in the Kherson region overnight, four people were injured.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Yesterday Tokarivka, Sadove, Antonivka, Poniativka, Inzhenerne, Kizomys, Beryslav, Mykhailivka, Kozatske, Burhunka, Vesele, Tiahynka, and Arkhanhelske came under enemy fire and airstrikes. The enemy directed guided aerial bombs at Kherson,” he noted.

Prokudin clarified that the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, three private houses were damaged. The administrative building was also hit. A warehouse and private cars were also damaged. Four people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

As reported, two civilians were injured in the Kherson region the day before - a 49-year-old woman in Kozatske and a 48-year-old man in Beryslav.