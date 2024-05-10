UNAMI Awards Contract For Irrigation

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.
Aswar Al-Hadhaba General Trading, Contracting and Transportation has won a contract with the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) for, "Rehabilitation and Extension of Existing Irrigation Channels."
The contract is valued at $800,000.
Potential end date is Friday, July 5, 2024.
(Source: UNGM)
