UNAMI Awards Contract For Irrigation

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Aswar Al-Hadhaba General Trading, Contracting and Transportation has won a contract with the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) for, "Rehabilitation and Extension of Existing Irrigation Channels."

The contract is valued at $800,000.

Potential end date is Friday, July 5, 2024.

(Source: UNGM)