Egypt Warns Against Israeli Occupation' Control Of Palestinian-Side Rafah Crossing

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 10 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry warned Friday against the serious repercussions to Israeli occupation control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing, including the possible halt of humanitarian aid into Gaza and the transfer of wounded Palestinians.

A statement by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Shukry made the remarks during a phone call with British counterpart David Cameron.

The two sides also discussed the latest developments in the region and the humanitarian situation in Gaza Strip, in addition to the status of the negotiations aimed at concluding an agreement that achieves a comprehensive truce and the exchange of prisoners.

During the call, Shukry also called for the need to pressure the Israeli occupation to fully comply with its obligations "as an occupying power" and to stop its systematic policies to create an uninhabited reality in Gaza Strip.

Shukry also renewed Egypt's categorical rejection of forcibly displacing Palestinians from their land and that it will not allow the Palestinian cause to be liquidated.

Shukry stressed the necessity of continuing the concerted efforts of all international parties involved to make the current mediation efforts successful, and urged the parties to show flexibility and take the necessary steps to reach an agreement.

The two ministers also delved into the Israeli occupation aggression in Rafah city, and the grave humanitarian crisis to the future of more than one million Palestinians. (end)

